Army War College names new Provost

The next Provost for the U.S. Army War College has been selected by an executive search committee to serve as the chief academic officer for the dual mission of strategic education and strategic ideas at the Army's senior service college and the Army's Center for Strategy Education. James G. Breckenridge, Ph.D., will become the 2nd Provost of the U.S. Army War College this summer.

