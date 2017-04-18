Ambulance Driver Linked To Fatal Cras...

Ambulance Driver Linked To Fatal Crash Avoids Criminal Charges

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York

An ambulance driver whose 77-year-old occupant was killed when she reportedly veered off a road in Dunkirk has been ticketed with failing to stay in the driving lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Post-Journal, Jamestown New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Merski Fundraiser 40 min Erie Dem Committe... 14
GE Security 53 min Bldg 6 21
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 1 hr Bldg 6 89
Reckless Millcreek School Board Spending 1 hr Actually 25
Stewards at GE, regarding their deferment. Tim... 1 hr Bldg 6 13
Avalon Hotel 1 hr non-attorney spok... 2
Erie community college 2 hr observer 12
The Mayor's race is over 18 hr ZUGZWANG 75
WJET 24 is storm crazy 18 hr Joeys Parrot 30
Hit and Run Fri Rodney King 27
Mc nuggets, fries, casino and lead Fri ZUGZWANG 42
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,566 • Total comments across all topics: 280,474,363

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC