Accused killer 'just snapped'
In a rambling video, Steve Stephens said, "I snapped, I just snapped." But as the manhunt dragged on Monday for the man accused of posting Facebook footage of himself killing a retiree, police were unable to explain what set him off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sentinel & Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mc nuggets, fries, casino and lead
|2 min
|Suds has a comment
|22
|Hit and Run
|9 min
|wondering
|17
|7 out of 9 mayoral candidates can't follow dire...
|16 min
|Merski Volunteer
|26
|Erie and Facebook murder suspect
|27 min
|Good for thought
|43
|Alex Jones
|49 min
|Thomas Jessferson
|2
|Know any good concrete guys around the city
|53 min
|Cement Shoe Him
|15
|dont be held captive by Time Warner Cable
|56 min
|JustSayNo
|6
|What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin...
|2 hr
|B12 cab
|74
|Is GE really going to close?
|3 hr
|Bldg 6
|111
|Body found in shed
|12 hr
|hrd hds
|32
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC