10 Things You Need to Know Today

10 Things You Need to Know Today

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Times Herald-Record

A June 20 runoff between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Karen Handel is an early barometer for Trump and both parties ahead of the 2018 midterm elections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Mayor's race is over 42 min Mobie 60
220 Cities losing All Paasenger Train Sevice vi... 43 min voter 24
Pittsburgh Songwriter and Springsteen Make Anti... 50 min voter 6
Bob Merski JR. 51 min The truth 1
Bill O'Reilly - The End of an Error 57 min Anwar Sadat 12
Dawn DiPaolo = Dom DiPaolo 58 min Sad 7
lisa Ferrick district justice 6 hr Cousin Jackie 9
Mc nuggets, fries, casino and lead 8 hr Bernie 39
Hit and Run 9 hr jack 23
What is GE Erie doing with the front of Buildin... 9 hr we be 83
Is GE really going to close? 11 hr Middle man 114
Erie and Facebook murder suspect 21 hr Valter Veramonsli... 49
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Hong Kong
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,026 • Total comments across all topics: 280,425,865

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC