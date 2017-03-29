Trump threatens to drown out the voices of despair
What ever happened to the interests of the working class? Weren't they supposed to be front and center in the Trump administration? Here's one clue: When a policy that helps some corporate sector can be repackaged to make it look like a pro-worker move, President Trump will always hide his real purpose behind a phalanx of workers. Thus did he surround himself with coal miners on Tuesday when he signed a shamefully shortsighted executive order nullifying President Barack Obama's climate-change efforts.
