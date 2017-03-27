'The Glorious Ones' honored at PACT
The Erie Playhouse will be heading to regional competition later this spring after "The Glorious Ones" won honors at the most recent Pennsylvania Association of Community Theatres Theatre Festival. Playhouse representatives ventured to Williamsport the weekend of March 18, and came back to Erie with 10 awards from the festival, the same competition at which the Erie Playhouse earned the honor of one of the 10 best community theaters in the nation.
