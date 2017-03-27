'The Glorious Ones' honored at PACT

'The Glorious Ones' honored at PACT

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Gannon Knight

The Erie Playhouse will be heading to regional competition later this spring after "The Glorious Ones" won honors at the most recent Pennsylvania Association of Community Theatres Theatre Festival. Playhouse representatives ventured to Williamsport the weekend of March 18, and came back to Erie with 10 awards from the festival, the same competition at which the Erie Playhouse earned the honor of one of the 10 best community theaters in the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School District Police on Watch 16 min hatemudsharks 30
Buzz Andrezeski considering a run 21 min David Crosby 12
Perry Wood threatens tax increase 35 min David Crosby 2
ge 401k (rsp) 46 min Sean Spicer 7
Trumps approval lower than Clinton, Obama lowest 54 min Popeye 8
Trumps Son in Law met with Sanctioned Russian B... 1 hr Russian Hacker Bot 7
G.E . Is cutting 2 billion.How will it affect E... 1 hr ALLCAPSMAN 41
John Whaley 8 hr Erieite 43
G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p... 9 hr ROGUE 202
Lesley Ridge: One of Erie's "Outstanding Women"? 10 hr Bye Felicia 31
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iran
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,699 • Total comments across all topics: 279,897,134

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC