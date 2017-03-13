Student-owned KRU releases Season 3

The leading three-letter name in fashion around Erie? No, it's not the Gap. Grant Kruszewski, a junior accounting major at Gannon University, is excited to announce that the latest collection from his Erie-inspired clothing line, KRU, is up for sale and ready to make its way to the local community.

