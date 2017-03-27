Sexual predator notification flyers distributed near elementary school
A sexually violent predator community notification flyer was placed in mailboxes in an east Erie neighborhood twice in the last month. Two sexually violent predators have listed Saint Patrick's Haven, a shelter for homeless men at 147 E. 12th St., as their home address.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School District Police on Watch
|58 min
|Courtroom Reporter
|28
|A no good snitch
|1 hr
|proper fit up
|11
|Bad call by brookside Fire department.
|3 hr
|dobler bob
|56
|Trumps approval lower than Clinton, Obama lowest
|3 hr
|tim leary
|7
|Why isn't Congress investigating Hillary's Russ...
|3 hr
|tim leary
|4
|Breaking News: Almi Clerkin is a MAN
|3 hr
|shocked
|11
|John Whaley
|4 hr
|Erieite
|43
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|4 hr
|ROGUE
|202
|Lesley Ridge: One of Erie's "Outstanding Women"?
|6 hr
|Bye Felicia
|31
|G.E . Is cutting 2 billion.How will it affect E...
|6 hr
|Wimsical
|39
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC