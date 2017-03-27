Sexual predator notification flyers d...

Sexual predator notification flyers distributed near elementary school

A sexually violent predator community notification flyer was placed in mailboxes in an east Erie neighborhood twice in the last month. Two sexually violent predators have listed Saint Patrick's Haven, a shelter for homeless men at 147 E. 12th St., as their home address.

