Schuster Theatre, Erie Playhouse join forces
In honor of the Alex Clemente fundraiser, Gannon University's Schuster Theatre teamed up with the Erie Playhouse in a comedic theatrical production over the weekend. Since 1996, the theater program has held an annual fundraiser for the Alex Clemente Fund for Performing and Related Arts.
