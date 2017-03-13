Road work scheduled for East 38th Street
ERIE, Pa. - Motorists will have a smoother ride on a 2.7-mile-long section of East 38th Street in Erie following completion of a $4.9 million road restoration project that is to begin soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who is the best DUI Attorney in Erie,Pa money c...
|52 min
|Nrml
|6
|National women's day
|59 min
|Barnabee
|38
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|1 hr
|Union Member
|122
|Merski for mayor, YUCK
|3 hr
|Erie
|14
|Gary Grack is a Merski puppet
|3 hr
|Yabbadabba
|23
|Breneman throws hissy fit in Courthouse
|3 hr
|Veritas
|13
|Z's tavern
|3 hr
|red tinkler
|3
|Mike Kelly off his meds again!!
|4 hr
|East Side Elway
|35
|sunflower club
|7 hr
|tom V
|27
|dui
|9 hr
|Legalese
|14
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC