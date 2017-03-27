Refugees Fill Job Gaps As More Americans Fail Drug Tests
Employers are turning their attention to refugees, a group Donald Trump has committed to shutting out, as more American workers test positive for illegal drug use. The percentage of Americans failing drug tests has climbed steadily to its highest level in a decade in part by the legalization of recreational marijuana in certain states and rural America's heroin epidemic, CNN reports.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Vibe.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School District Police on Watch
|58 min
|Courtroom Reporter
|28
|A no good snitch
|1 hr
|proper fit up
|11
|Bad call by brookside Fire department.
|3 hr
|dobler bob
|56
|Trumps approval lower than Clinton, Obama lowest
|3 hr
|tim leary
|7
|Why isn't Congress investigating Hillary's Russ...
|3 hr
|tim leary
|4
|Breaking News: Almi Clerkin is a MAN
|3 hr
|shocked
|11
|John Whaley
|4 hr
|Erieite
|43
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|4 hr
|ROGUE
|202
|Lesley Ridge: One of Erie's "Outstanding Women"?
|6 hr
|Bye Felicia
|31
|G.E . Is cutting 2 billion.How will it affect E...
|6 hr
|Wimsical
|39
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC