No charges to be filed in fatal car-pedestrian crash
ERIE, Pa. -- No charges will be filed in connection with a fatal car-pedestrian last summer in the city of Erie Tevin Kalinowski, 18, was killed in June when he was hit by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old girl.
