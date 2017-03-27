Men's conference promotes faith, lead...

Men's conference promotes faith, leadership

Wednesday Mar 29

Men from near and far had the opportunity to better their spiritual lives, confess long-lasting sins and learn how to act more like a man of God at the fourth annual Men's Conference Saturday at the Warner Theatre in downtown Erie. The whole conference was MC'd by the Rev.

