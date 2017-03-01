Krones Acquires Process and Data Automation to Strengthen Its Digitization Capabilities in the U.S.
From left to right: Tim Raymond, Executive Vice President, Sales and Marketing, Krones Inc., Joseph Snyder, President, Process and Data Automation, Holger Beckmann, Chief Executive Officer, Krones Inc., Michael Benedict, Vice President, Process and Data Automation )--Krones, a leading manufacturer of integrated packaging and bottling line systems, has acquired the business of Process and Data Automation, Inc. . PDA is based in Erie, Pennsylvania, and is a leading industrial control systems integrator across a number of sectors including liquid food.
