International Night returns to campus

International Night returns to campus

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: Gannon Knight

Gannon University's Office of Global Support and Student Engagement and Global Unity at Gannon University will be hosting the annual International Night at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Hammermill Center to bring light to the diversity of the campus and community. According to Barbara Zarnick, assistant director of the Office of Global Support and Student Engagement, this event will allow students, staff, faculty and the community to share their culture in a common space.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corruption and people trying to hiding it in Erie 27 min joetaxpayer 6
"A Smell of TREASON in the air" 47 min Occasional Observer 10
Bank that loaned $300 million to Trump involved... 55 min Just sayin 7
How does any sane person defend Trump 2 hr Jose USA 10
News Erie's population bolstered by immigrants 2 hr Take It 66
C Frey Facebook thread cant open 3 hr LOL 50
Immagration Stoppage 3 hr yank muh crank 41
G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p... 3 hr ba ba wa wa 172
Repubs Near Trump say He's Showing Signs of Men... 4 hr ScuseMe 24
Rick Fillippi to seek Congressional Seat 5 hr SisterSledge 14
Breneman throws hissy fit in Courthouse Mon Not My Mayor 33
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Wall Street
  4. Wildfires
  5. Syria
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,366 • Total comments across all topics: 279,722,929

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC