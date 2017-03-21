International Night returns to campus
Gannon University's Office of Global Support and Student Engagement and Global Unity at Gannon University will be hosting the annual International Night at 6 p.m. Saturday in the Hammermill Center to bring light to the diversity of the campus and community. According to Barbara Zarnick, assistant director of the Office of Global Support and Student Engagement, this event will allow students, staff, faculty and the community to share their culture in a common space.
