Image courtesy of Julie Wollman.
When Julie E. Wollman was inaugurated as the 10th president of Widener University in 2016, she also became the university's first female president. With more than 25 years in higher education, Wollman has developed a strong understanding of the enduring value of education and of a college degree.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Phillymag.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|John Whaley
|1 min
|Bugs bunny
|27
|*** Millcreek Township Ridgefield Elementary Sc...
|3 min
|Donna Rae Reese
|44
|Lesley Ridge: One of Erie's "Outstanding Women"?
|5 min
|Fact
|13
|Joey (Schember) Come Lately
|7 min
|True Story
|6
|School District Police on Watch
|8 min
|Judgement Day is ...
|3
|Flynn FLIPS ON TRUMP!
|16 min
|East Side Elway
|15
|Figaski - Carlotti dispute (Sep '11)
|16 min
|Joe Moore
|19
|G.E . Is cutting 2 billion.How will it affect E...
|1 hr
|Union stooges
|12
|What happened to the Kanzius project???
|10 hr
|Tomas
|26
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|12 hr
|Garret
|193
|
|C Frey Facebook thread cant open
|18 hr
|Kinkyboots
|85
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC