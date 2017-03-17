Image courtesy of Julie Wollman.

When Julie E. Wollman was inaugurated as the 10th president of Widener University in 2016, she also became the university's first female president. With more than 25 years in higher education, Wollman has developed a strong understanding of the enduring value of education and of a college degree.

