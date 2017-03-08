HHGregg to close 88 stores, including Erie location
HHGregg announced Thursday its Erie location is among 88 stores that the company will close nationwide to help return to profitability. The 88 stores and three distribution centers are expected to be closed by mid-April and will result in the elimination of approximately 1,500 jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|School board starting to crumble
|18 min
|just sayin
|22
|female DA that was fired
|20 min
|ZUGZWANG
|5
|Erie ranks #181
|54 min
|Bob Oppenheimer
|49
|*** Millcreek Township Ridgefield Elementary Sc...
|1 hr
|Mike
|12
|Mr Detisch should... (Oct '15)
|2 hr
|Sopper McKenzie
|70
|Erie man charged with threatening officers at c...
|3 hr
|Courtroom Reporter
|2
|Gary Grack is a Merski puppet
|3 hr
|Come on
|15
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|9 hr
|Dtf
|105
|Erie School District
|10 hr
|ernie
|66
|Harbor Freight Junk
|15 hr
|Mike
|22
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC