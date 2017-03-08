HHGregg to close 88 stores, including...

HHGregg to close 88 stores, including Erie location

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 2 Read more: YourErie

HHGregg announced Thursday its Erie location is among 88 stores that the company will close nationwide to help return to profitability. The 88 stores and three distribution centers are expected to be closed by mid-April and will result in the elimination of approximately 1,500 jobs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at YourErie.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
School board starting to crumble 18 min just sayin 22
female DA that was fired 20 min ZUGZWANG 5
Erie ranks #181 54 min Bob Oppenheimer 49
*** Millcreek Township Ridgefield Elementary Sc... 1 hr Mike 12
Poll Mr Detisch should... (Oct '15) 2 hr Sopper McKenzie 70
Erie man charged with threatening officers at c... 3 hr Courtroom Reporter 2
Gary Grack is a Merski puppet 3 hr Come on 15
G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p... 9 hr Dtf 105
Erie School District 10 hr ernie 66
Harbor Freight Junk 15 hr Mike 22
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. Mexico
  5. Wikileaks
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,302 • Total comments across all topics: 279,442,286

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC