Erie Art Museum seeking entries
The Erie Art Museum is seeking entries for its 94th annual spring show. The spring show is a regional competition celebrating new work by artists in all media.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Joey (Schember) Come Lately
|24 min
|Confused
|7
|John Whaley
|29 min
|People are pathetic
|29
|Mayoral Candidates
|30 min
|People are pathetic
|2
|Lesley Ridge: One of Erie's "Outstanding Women"?
|32 min
|People are pathetic
|24
|Millcreek needs more police
|57 min
|Andy
|7
|School District Police on Watch
|1 hr
|Lower Expectations
|17
|CHENEY: 'No question' Russia meddled in US ele...
|1 hr
|Chuck Finley
|3
|What happened to the Kanzius project???
|1 hr
|truth
|30
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|2 hr
|Bldg 10
|199
|G.E . Is cutting 2 billion.How will it affect E...
|3 hr
|Bldg 6
|21
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC