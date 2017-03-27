English Awards Night returns

The Gannon University English department will host acclaimed poet Ross Gay and those inclined to listen to him at the campus-wide English Awards Night at 7:30 p.m. April 5 in the Yehl Ball Room. Originally from the suburbs of Philadelphia, Gay has penned three books: "Against Which," "Bringing the Shovel Down" and "Catalog of Unabashed Gratitude," winner of the 2015 National Book Critics Circle Award and the 2016 Kingsley Tufts Poetry Award.

