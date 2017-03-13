'Earth-Art Collection' at gallery
Often at such an academically focused school like Gannon University, students may get so caught up in studying, exam schedules and day-to-day class work that they forget to pause and appreciate the more creative side of life. The Schuster Art Gallery, located in the Center for Communication and the Arts at 700 Peach St., is constantly displaying the works of artists from the Gannon and Erie communities.
|
