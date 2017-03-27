Dave Coulier laughs with GU
Comedian Dave Coulier entertained a "full house" of students, faculty and Erie community members in Gannon University's Hammermill Center on Monday evening. The multitalented star showcased his stand-up comedy and left audience members chuckling after his set that lasted over an hour.
|
