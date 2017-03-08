Briefsa

Briefsa

Next Story Prev Story
35 min ago Read more: Times Observer

Photo submitted to Times Observer The YMCA will be hosting its 3rd Annual Craft Fair from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11. There are over 50 vendors in attendance this year with a large variety of handmade crafts. The Y will be raffling off a large Chinese Auction basket with one item from each vendor.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
City Liberals & Tax 2 min Slurp 14
Corruption of Judges and Attorney's Erie County... (Jan '15) 1 hr Courtroom Reporter 87
Teachers, staff within the Erie Diocese must re... 2 hr Courtroom Reporter 1
Scott Wagner talking both sides 3 hr Green Giant 5
National women's day 3 hr Susan 15
Liz Allen candidacy to run for city council 4 hr Lipmonster 24
Erie man charged with threatening officers at c... 4 hr Courtroom Reporter 11
G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p... 5 hr B12 cab 106
School board starting to crumble 16 hr Erie Dem Committe... 27
female DA that was fired 16 hr Inner City Dweller 7
Erie ranks #181 20 hr Bob Oppenheimer 49
Erie School District Thu ernie 66
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,119 • Total comments across all topics: 279,461,981

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC