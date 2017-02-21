Video messages clarify patients' wish...

Video messages clarify patients' wishes for critical versus end-of-life care

Thursday Feb 16

February 16, 2017 - Adding a patient-created video testimonial to a living will or "POLST" form can help to prevent errors of interpretation regarding the choice between life-sustaining treatment or allowing natural death in critically ill patients, according to a study in the March Journal of Patient Safety . The journal is published by Wolters Kluwer .

