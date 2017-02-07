SWAT team surrounds bus in Erie, PA
SWAT team members surrounded a Greyhound bus parked in Erie, PA on Monday after a fugitive from Cleveland locked himself in a bus bathroom. The man refused to give up but other passengers appeared to be evacuated safely.
