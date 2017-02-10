Presque Isle looks for summer lifeguards

Tuesday Feb 7

Think you have what it takes to guard the beaches of Presque Isle this summer? Are you looking for a job that not only pays well, but will benefit physical and social aspects of your life? If so, then come down to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on Sunday for a recruitment session and more information on how to become a lifeguard at Presque Isle State Park. The session will begin at 11 a.m. in Room 112.

