Presque Isle looks for summer lifeguards
Think you have what it takes to guard the beaches of Presque Isle this summer? Are you looking for a job that not only pays well, but will benefit physical and social aspects of your life? If so, then come down to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center on Sunday for a recruitment session and more information on how to become a lifeguard at Presque Isle State Park. The session will begin at 11 a.m. in Room 112.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Biggest drug dealer/informant on east side of ...
|1 hr
|Alin
|7
|The Next GE / 506 Contract could end everything
|2 hr
|Central Maintenance
|67
|When will G.E.layoff again?
|2 hr
|UE Steward want t...
|27
|Witherspoon disses Rubye Jenkins Husbsnd
|3 hr
|American
|5
|Call In program starting for white collar crime
|5 hr
|ARD
|3
|So - Called President Shot Down 3 -0
|5 hr
|Occasional Observer
|27
|WARN notice issued for GE TEXAS! How's it feel ...
|6 hr
|hey you
|56
|Reinvent GE Erie will happen. 2017.
|6 hr
|50 Proof
|37
|eries homewreckers
|9 hr
|City
|28
|Worst Erie Area Sports coach EVER (Sep '10)
|Thu
|get bent
|26
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC