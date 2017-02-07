Police testing drug-laced lollipops from Pennsylvania school
Police are having a lab test drug-laced lollipops handed out by a student at a Pennsylvania charter school, causing one student to overdose. Erie police Chief Donald Dacus said police seized 15 of the lollipops from a 17-year-old girl at Perseus House Charter School of Excellence.
