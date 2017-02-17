People are slobs: My weekend house-hunting experience

It was getting to be mid-February and my roommates and I still had no idea where we'd be parking our rear ends next year, so we decided we'd better get down to business and figure it out. Apparently when you're an adult, you can't just procrastinate and find a semi-permanent place to live in a matter of days, so it was better that we found a home to spend our senior year in sooner rather than later.

