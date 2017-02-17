People are slobs: My weekend house-hunting experience
It was getting to be mid-February and my roommates and I still had no idea where we'd be parking our rear ends next year, so we decided we'd better get down to business and figure it out. Apparently when you're an adult, you can't just procrastinate and find a semi-permanent place to live in a matter of days, so it was better that we found a home to spend our senior year in sooner rather than later.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|G.E. Breaking News
|19 min
|Frat House
|28
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|20 min
|Loser
|65
|Putin Concerned about Trump
|21 min
|tim leary
|1
|Why is Lisa Adams reporting on GE? (Jun '13)
|23 min
|Methuselah
|12
|If you vote for Bob Merski
|37 min
|Wet Willy
|13
|The reason trump doesn't answer tough questions
|38 min
|What
|42
|Ever going to release name of person who was st...
|44 min
|ZUGZWANG
|22
|Collecting Money at 38th. & Peach
|53 min
|ZUGZWANG
|29
|Erie School District
|1 hr
|Elyria
|21
|Matthew Cullen ADA
|6 hr
|erie streets
|30
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC