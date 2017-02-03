Penn State Football: Three-Star Linebacker Makes It Six Commits In Six Days
Penn State's 2017 class ended with three final hour commitments and the 2018 class is continuing its momentum with three commits in two days. The latest, three-star linebacker Jesse Luketa out of Ottawa, Canada joins a host of talent in Penn State's 2018 haul.
