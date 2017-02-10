New York man used taxi, Greyhound bus...

New York man used taxi, Greyhound bus for getaway after robbing Cleveland bank, police say

Tuesday Feb 7

A New York man is accused of robbing a bank and using a taxi as his getaway car, according to police. Ian Young, 20, of Williamsville, New York is charged with aggravated robbery.

