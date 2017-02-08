Names Chhay as 2017-2018 Executive Fe...

Names Chhay as 2017-2018 Executive Fellow

ASHP has selected Sophia R. Chhay as its 2017-2018 Executive Fellow in Association Leadership and Management. The yearlong fellowship , provides one Executive Fellow with hands-on training under the guidance of ASHP executives in all facets of not-for-profit association leadership and management.

