Names Chhay as 2017-2018 Executive Fellow
ASHP has selected Sophia R. Chhay as its 2017-2018 Executive Fellow in Association Leadership and Management. The yearlong fellowship , provides one Executive Fellow with hands-on training under the guidance of ASHP executives in all facets of not-for-profit association leadership and management.
|
