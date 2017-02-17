Gannon archivist in local films
When Gannon University Archivist Bob Dobiesz isn't busy sorting through school records at the Knight Tower, he can often be found indulging in his passion for acting and filmmaking. Dobiesz said he was always interested in theater, singing since grade school and participating in a number of plays and musicals throughout high school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jennie Geisler (Erie times )
|33 min
|Truth
|15
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|36 min
|Truth
|38
|1000 Order GE Locomotives India (Nov '15)
|1 hr
|Elyrian
|46
|It's tax season, Laughlin!
|1 hr
|Clinton Foundation
|9
|Ever going to release name of person who was st...
|1 hr
|Iliketurtles
|14
|Tina Mengine
|1 hr
|Bizzero
|2
|trumps news conference
|1 hr
|Occasional Observer
|15
|Why is Bizzaro staffer running against Brian Mc...
|3 hr
|Real rent story
|7
|Jason Breandel and his Crack Habit
|5 hr
|Zing
|21
|jason breandel and erie lgbt (Oct '15)
|5 hr
|Jason Brendel
|23
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC