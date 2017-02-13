Friday Night Feature: Behind the Scen...

Friday Night Feature: Behind the Scenes of "A Chorus Line" at the Erie Playhouse

Friday Feb 10 Read more: WICU12 Erie

This week's Friday Night Feature focused on a mega musical that's loved by generations and is returning to Erie for the first time in 20 years. Actress, Kelley McDonald joined Erie News Now to talk about her role as Cassie in the Erie Playhouse's upcoming production of "A Chorus Line."

