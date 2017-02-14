First to Eleven sets stage for run at third Tri-C High School Rock Off title
First to Eleven took the next step in becoming the first to threepeat as champion of the Tri-C High School Rock Off on Saturday night. The band from Erie, Pennsylvania - back-to-back winners of the event that's now in its 21st year - became one of three bands to move to the Saturday, Feb. 25, Final Exam at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame .
