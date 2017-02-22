February 22, 2017AMWELL

Wednesday Feb 22

Man jailed: Dustin C. Vandyken, 36, of 265 Waynesburg Road, Amwell Township, is charged by state police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment, court records show.

