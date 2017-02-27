Erie to be Featured Monday in CBSN Report About Struggling Manufacturing Towns
CBS News will feature Erie, Pennsylvania in an ongoing series Monday on how people are getting by in a manufacturing town that has been dealing with a struggling economy and declining population for the past three decades. The first installment of "America - Manufacturing Hope" takes a look at "an American town in decline - and the people trying to keep it alive," according to CBSN.
