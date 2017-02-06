Disney/ABC Welcomes Writers from Various Backgrounds to 2017 Writing Program

ABC Television Group has selected eight writers for their 2017 Writing Program to start Monday, February 6. This year's participants include comedy writers Ali Hinds , a private school admissions director; Navy veteran and stand-up comedian Julia Lillis Cohen ; Disneyland stage performer Cailan Rose ; and script coordinator Jessica Poter . For drama, there is production assistant Lloyd Gilyard Jr. ; epidemiologist Gisselle Legere, Ph.D. ; writers' assistant Sabir Pirzada ; and writers' assistant Carlos Tower .

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.