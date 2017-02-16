Couples on Campus: Professors reminis...

Couples on Campus: Professors reminisce on 51 years together

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Gannon Knight

According to Priceonomics, farmers, lawyers and teachers are statistically more likely to marry someone within their profession. So, finding married professors who work together should be no surprise - except that Carol Hayes, English instructor at Gannon University, and Phil Hayes, an adjunct lecturer at Gannon, didn't plan on becoming professors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Gannon Knight.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The reason trump doesn't answer tough questions 2 min your kids 33
Erie School District 9 min jake 2
Jason Breandel and his Crack Habit 1 hr Kinkyboots 18
jason breandel and erie lgbt (Oct '15) 2 hr Name that tune 22
trumps news conference 2 hr Sac Command Vet 9
It's tax season, Laughlin! 3 hr ZUGZWANG 7
Trump signs legislation undoing coal mining reg... 3 hr reality check 10
Aliota Censored and Reprimanded 3 hr True Patriot 31
G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p... 4 hr Union Member 36
Jennie Geisler (Erie times ) 13 hr Bluto 14
Police Chase Ends in Suicide Thu rural rube 20
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,963 • Total comments across all topics: 278,942,244

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC