Cold air to slash springlike temperatures in northeastern US
After record-shattering warmth baked the mid-Atlantic and Northeast on Friday, much colder air is set to make a comeback later this weekend. A new daily record high of 76 degrees Fahrenheit was set in Pittsburgh and fell only 1 degree short of tying the all-time February record.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Margaret Stanger was right
|39 min
|Brilinta
|2
|Legalize hard working undocumented workers (Jul '13)
|1 hr
|Bob Oppenheimer
|11
|Do you want a Tranny in your daughters bathroom?
|1 hr
|Bob Oppenheimer
|19
|Mike Ohara
|1 hr
|ZUGS CHUGS
|7
|Aliota Censored and Reprimanded
|3 hr
|Occasional Observer
|49
|John Buchna downtown improvement district
|4 hr
|Notevenclose
|11
|Cheryl Frey EPD Facebook
|5 hr
|Erie Vice
|53
|G.E. Breaking News
|11 hr
|Turn around
|44
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|11 hr
|Best Welder b7
|81
|ray ferritto - MOB hitman (Aug '11)
|19 hr
|roger
|153
|
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC