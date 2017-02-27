CBSN Original preview: "America - Manufacturing Hope"
In the first installment, which airs on Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, CBSN documents the lives of struggling Americans in Erie, Pa. Correspondent Jamie Yuccas takes an intimate look at residents trying to make ends meet in a manufacturing town whose economy and population have been hollowed out over the past three decades.
