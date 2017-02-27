CBSN Original: Can this town rebound ...

CBSN Original: Can this town rebound from manufacturing's decline?

In Erie this winter, Scott Slawson drove CBSN anchor Jamie Yuccas through what used to be the beating, productive heart of the town, an industrial area where rows of red-brick factories once proudly turned out American-made goods and employed tens of thousands of local workers. Now almost entirely derelict, Slawson says many remaining locals avoid driving this depressing route, peppered with the what President Trump referred to as "Rusted-out factories, scattered like tombstones," in his bleak inauguration speech.

