Photo submitted to Times Observer The Warren County YMCA, in an effort to celebrate 150 years of continued service to the Warren Community, is celebrating February with 150 healthy community hearts. Stop in on Tuesday, Feb 14, from noon to 4 p.m. or Friday, Feb. 17, from 8 a.m. to noon and participate in the Primary Health Care healthy heart free blood pressure screening.

