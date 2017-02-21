Photo submitted to Times Observer Warren County School District participants for Pennsylvania Music Educators Association District Band included, from left, in front, Lauryn Harshaw, Jessica Mack, Mikki Gifford, Grace Larson, and Brittany Darr, middle row, Corry McCoy, Greta Stoner Lydia Giannini, Ana Carlton, Hope Colvin, and Parker Neal and, standing on stage in orange and black, Jasmine Brown, Destiny Wynn, and Madison Finch. Students represented Youngsville, Eisenhower, Warren and Sheffield high schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.