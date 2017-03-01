America | Manufacturing Hope
CBSN Originals documents the lives of struggling Americans in Erie, PA. CBS News correspondent Jamie Yuccas explores the landscape of this once-proud town, and sees and hears firsthand the heavy emotional toll that years of layoffs and economic strife have taken on its residents.
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State Tells Erie School District - NO CASH
|8 min
|C-C-C
|46
|Albion, PA police officier shooting Sadie
|42 min
|Lil
|13
|Do you want a Tranny in your daughters bathroom?
|47 min
|ZUGS bro
|77
|Jon Whaley for Mayor? Psycho belongs in a strai...
|49 min
|Honest
|9
|Erie School District $115. million dollar defic...
|1 hr
|Republican Comm W...
|5
|Da office who stole the money
|2 hr
|King ping
|4
|Trump Attorney General facing perjury charges
|2 hr
|TTT
|5
|Where's dan now?
|2 hr
|Independent
|26
|If you vote for Bob Merski
|3 hr
|ernie
|58
|sunflower club
|6 hr
|vincent
|5
|
|G.E. will be ending production in June 2017" p...
|7 hr
|Retired Vet
|92
