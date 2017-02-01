Action at the Local Level, D.C. Edition

Action at the Local Level, D.C. Edition

As I mentioned yesterday in another note on Erie, Pennsylvania , I'll try to send out some reports on still-functional local-level activities around the country. This one is an update on the D.C.-area campaign to hasten the shift from grossly polluting, and nuisance-generating, old-tech leafblowers and other lawn equipment, to the dramatically cleaner and quieter electric alternatives coming onto the market.

