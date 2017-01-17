Youngsville man charged in hardware store burglary
Times Observer photo by Brian Ferry Youngsville Chief of Police Todd Mineweaser, left, and Officer Ben Leach, right, escort Jamie Crick to District Justice Todd Woodin's office on Wednesday afternoon. A Youngsville man has been charged with multiple felonies stemming from a February 2016 burglary at the Youngsville Hardware Store.
