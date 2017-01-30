Women's march everything to do with politics
There are 8 comments on the Gannon Knight story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Women's march everything to do with politics.
"I can't believe we're still protesting this s - -," was on one of my favorite signs at the women's march that was held in Erie. I thought the sign was funny because sadly, it's still too true.

United States
#1 Saturday
They march for the right to terminate pregnancies with taxpayer money. Cut and dry.
United States
#2 Saturday
How's your war on sex going?
#3 Sunday
If people like you would quit w-h-o-r-i-n-g around and act like people instead of animals in heat there would be no need for abortions. Abortion should only be allowed if it includes the baby/the mother/ and the father. The mother gets rid of her problem and society gets rid of its problem - the mother and father.
United States
#4 Sunday
Pro life??? LOL!!!!!
#5 Sunday
But if Catholics tasked with plopping out kids has one with an addiction society should pay for that? How about this; Catholics pay cash for their kid plops rather than raise my taxes?
For many it doesn't sound as good when it's not against blacks does it?
United States
#6 Sunday
You're just jealous because women can march dressed as vaginas, if men marched dressed as dicks that would be some funny shit.
#7 Sunday
Pro life nothing. Pro responsibility! Quit making excuses for losers like yourself.
#8 Sunday
How many hungry kids have you not fed? Quit making excuses for losers like yourself.

