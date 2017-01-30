Women's march everything to do with p...

Women's march everything to do with politics

There are 8 comments on the Gannon Knight story from Wednesday Jan 25, titled Women's march everything to do with politics. In it, Gannon Knight reports that:

"I can't believe we're still protesting this s - -," was on one of my favorite signs at the women's march that was held in Erie. I thought the sign was funny because sadly, it's still too true.

Baby Killers

United States

#1 Saturday
They march for the right to terminate pregnancies with taxpayer money. Cut and dry.

Judged:

4

Reply »
Report Abuse
prude nation

United States

#2 Saturday
Baby Killers wrote:
They march for the right to terminate pregnancies with taxpayer money. Cut and dry.
How's your war on sex going?

Judged:

5

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
Femenist

Erie, PA

#3 Sunday
prude nation wrote:
<quoted text>

How's your war on sex going?
If people like you would quit w-h-o-r-i-n-g around and act like people instead of animals in heat there would be no need for abortions. Abortion should only be allowed if it includes the baby/the mother/ and the father. The mother gets rid of her problem and society gets rid of its problem - the mother and father.

Judged:

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
everyone

United States

#4 Sunday
Femenist wrote:
<quoted text>
If people like you would quit w-h-o-r-i-n-g around and act like people instead of animals in heat there would be no need for abortions. Abortion should only be allowed if it includes the baby/the mother/ and the father. The mother gets rid of her problem and society gets rid of its problem - the mother and father.
Pro life??? LOL!!!!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
ura god nazi

Erie, PA

#5 Sunday
Femenist wrote:
<quoted text>
If people like you would quit w-h-o-r-i-n-g around and act like people instead of animals in heat there would be no need for abortions. Abortion should only be allowed if it includes the baby/the mother/ and the father. The mother gets rid of her problem and society gets rid of its problem - the mother and father.
But if Catholics tasked with plopping out kids has one with an addiction society should pay for that? How about this; Catholics pay cash for their kid plops rather than raise my taxes?

For many it doesn't sound as good when it's not against blacks does it?

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
cheetos

United States

#6 Sunday
You're just jealous because women can march dressed as vaginas, if men marched dressed as dicks that would be some funny shit.

Judged:

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse
Femenist

Erie, PA

#7 Sunday
everyone wrote:
<quoted text> Pro life??? LOL!!!!!
Pro life nothing. Pro responsibility! Quit making excuses for losers like yourself.
Reply »
Report Abuse
yawn

Erie, PA

#8 Sunday
Femenist wrote:
<quoted text>Pro life nothing. Pro responsibility! Quit making excuses for losers like yourself.
How many hungry kids have you not fed? Quit making excuses for losers like yourself.
Reply »
Report Abuse

