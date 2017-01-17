Waterford man dies after being struck by vehicle
Michael Robertson, 46, was working in an unmarked utility work area on Route 59 in Mead Township around noon when he was struck by a westbound vehicle operated by Eugene Schwanke, 78, of Warren, according to state police. Police said Schwanke failed to see the flagger, who was reportedly standing on or near the westbound shoulder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Observer.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Erie sleazebags
|29 min
|Rhs
|3
|Courtroom photo lands man in jail
|33 min
|Courthouse Worker
|3
|Warren-Strong Vincent game ends early
|35 min
|Erieite
|7
|looking for a real man to dominate me
|40 min
|Assessment grad
|3
|Did Prep fire Merski Jr. from his teacher job?
|59 min
|Heavy Hitter
|35
|When is G.E.set to close?
|1 hr
|bldg 63
|205
|My Shame....my eternal shame
|1 hr
|Democrat Asian
|12
|Laughlin's lavish office
|3 hr
|Cravitz
|53
|Former prep athlete wanted for murder
|5 hr
|ernie
|10
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC