Volunteer serves smiles to dementia patients, caregivers

In this Jan. 8, 2017 photo, Wilmer Laird, left, of Union City, is greeted by Tom Schlaudecker at the Memory Cafe, which is held weekly at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie in Millcreek Township, Pa. About two years ago, Schlaudecker started the group, which is free and features music, art, readings and social activities for older people with dementia, and their caregivers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.