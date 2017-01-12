Volunteer serves smiles to dementia patients, caregivers
In this Jan. 8, 2017 photo, Wilmer Laird, left, of Union City, is greeted by Tom Schlaudecker at the Memory Cafe, which is held weekly at the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Erie in Millcreek Township, Pa. About two years ago, Schlaudecker started the group, which is free and features music, art, readings and social activities for older people with dementia, and their caregivers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trumps impending Presidency
|3 hr
|Eastside Patrol
|9
|What does Dr. Martin Luther King J.R. day mean ...
|3 hr
|Al Sharlatan
|2
|Laughlin's lavish office
|3 hr
|The Wiley Family
|42
|No help for police in latest shooting
|3 hr
|Who stole my stash
|8
|This is why Erie Pa sucks (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|truth
|144
|When is G.E.set to close?
|5 hr
|Union Member
|197
|Former prep athlete wanted for murder
|5 hr
|So Obvious
|3
|Did Prep fire Merski Jr. from his teacher job?
|6 hr
|truth
|16
|Caroline Collins leaves WJET
|Jan 13
|Bluto
|63
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC