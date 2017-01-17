United Brass Works sold to investor g...

United Brass Works sold to investor group

Randleman, North Carolina-based United Brass Works has been acquired by Bradford Equities Management of White Plains, New York. The acquisition, which was announced by Dallas-based M&A advisor Generational Equity , was finalized in the third quarter of 2016 and announced in mid-January 2017.

