Union City: a town waiting on Trump's promises
On Tuesday, we introduced you to Erie County, Pennsylvania, where constituents in November voted for a Republican presidential candidate for the first time since 1984. It's the start of " The Big Promise ," our yearlong reporting project based in Erie.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Erie Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Courtroom photo lands man in jail
|2 hr
|courthouse mouse
|19
|Don't forget before you go to bed tonight...
|2 hr
|reality
|4
|Erie School District - The Solution
|2 hr
|local evangelical
|27
|Why Does Trumps Wife Look So Ticked Off
|3 hr
|Wonder Lust
|7
|Criminal Lou Aliota on Millcreek School Board (Aug '15)
|4 hr
|Donald Grump
|124
|Jay Breneman- something off
|5 hr
|hahahaha
|12
|Trump gets NUCLEAR CODES TOMORROW
|5 hr
|Erieite
|9
|Laughlin's lavish office
|8 hr
|The Neighbor
|72
|Did Prep fire Merski Jr. from his teacher job?
|10 hr
|You Are Chicken
|58
|When is G.E.set to close?
|23 hr
|Tens in charge
|215
Find what you want!
Search Erie Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC