Union City: a town waiting on Trump's...

Union City: a town waiting on Trump's promises

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: WNED

On Tuesday, we introduced you to Erie County, Pennsylvania, where constituents in November voted for a Republican presidential candidate for the first time since 1984. It's the start of " The Big Promise ," our yearlong reporting project based in Erie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Erie Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Courtroom photo lands man in jail 2 hr courthouse mouse 19
Don't forget before you go to bed tonight... 2 hr reality 4
Erie School District - The Solution 2 hr local evangelical 27
Why Does Trumps Wife Look So Ticked Off 3 hr Wonder Lust 7
Criminal Lou Aliota on Millcreek School Board (Aug '15) 4 hr Donald Grump 124
Jay Breneman- something off 5 hr hahahaha 12
Trump gets NUCLEAR CODES TOMORROW 5 hr Erieite 9
Laughlin's lavish office 8 hr The Neighbor 72
Did Prep fire Merski Jr. from his teacher job? 10 hr You Are Chicken 58
When is G.E.set to close? 23 hr Tens in charge 215
See all Erie Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Erie Forum Now

Erie Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Erie Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Erie, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,607 • Total comments across all topics: 278,076,306

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC